Reports | Alexis Sanchez to sign for Inter Milan as free-agent on three-year deal
Today at 1:42 PM
After months of speculation, Sky Sports has reported that Alexis Sanchez is set to sign for Inter Milan on a free-transfer after the Chilean agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United. The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker will reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Nerazzurri.
Despite spending the season with Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez’s future was still up in the air with the Chilean reportedly unwilling to leave his £560,000-a-week contract with Manchester United. The deal has become a financial burden on the Red Devils, so much so that the club have paid half of the striker’s salary to let him play out on loan in Italy. However, that may have come to an end as Sky Sports has reported that Sanchez is set to terminate his contract with United and sign a permanent one with Inter Milan.
Although it’s unclear as to how much United have paid the Chilean to do that, the report further added that Sanchez will sign a three year deal with the Nerazzurri having impressed Antonio Conte. The Italian has been keen on signing the former Barcelona star since his time with Chelsea in England and has offered him €7 million a season to help ease the burden. The report also revealed that since Sanchez has agreed to terminate his contract with the Red Devils, it helps Inter save nearly €60 million on transfer fees and wages.
However, while this deal will only be confirmed once Inter Milan’s season is officially over, the Nerazzurri have registered Sanchez for the latter stages of the Europa League. While reports indicated that Sanchez was set to return to Old Trafford after Inter’s game against Getafe in the round of 16, neither United nor Sanchez wanted that to happen. But if the deal does take place, it frees up space in the Red Devils’ wage budget for their big money move for Jadon Sancho which has incentivised both parties.
Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go!— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020
Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ⚫️🔵 #MUFC #Inter @SkySport
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.