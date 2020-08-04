Reports | Alexis Sanchez to sign for Inter Milan as free-agent on three-year deal

Despite spending the season with Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez’s future was still up in the air with the Chilean reportedly unwilling to leave his £560,000-a-week contract with Manchester United. The deal has become a financial burden on the Red Devils, so much so that the club have paid half of the striker’s salary to let him play out on loan in Italy. However, that may have come to an end as Sky Sports has reported that Sanchez is set to terminate his contract with United and sign a permanent one with Inter Milan.