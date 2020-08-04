Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas announces his retirement from football

After a glittering career in which he won the 2010 World Cup, three Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles, goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement. The 39-year-old spent 25-years with Real Madrid but has spent the last five of his career at FC Porto, winning three trophies.

While Iker Casillas hasn’t played a single game of football since a health scare in May 2019, the Spaniard has been registered on the books of FC Porto as a player for the 2019/20 season. However, with Casillas taking up a more off the field role, the 39-year-old has now made the decision permanent and has officially retired from football. The 2010 World Cup winner announced the decision on Twitter earlier today with him calling an end to a 22-year playing career.

His most recent spell, however, saw him spend five years at FC Porto, where he would make just over 150 appearances for the club, while winning three trophies with the club. But that was after a 25 year spell at Real Madrid where he made his senior debut and would go onto become one of the club’s most successful players and captains in their history. Not only that, Casillas also thrived for Spain as well, with him playing an integral role as La Furia Roja won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Euros.

"The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you. I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the dream destination," revealed Casillas' statement on Twitter.

When he left the Los Blancos in 2015, Casillas left after making 725 appearances, winning three Champions League crowns, five La Liga titles and seventeen more trophies, making him one of the club's most successful players. Real Madrid were full of praise for their club legend and former star and the Los Blancos had a lot to say about Casillas and revealed that in their opinion the best goalkeeper in Real Madrid and Spanish football’s history had just retired.

“Following Iker Casillas' announcement about his retirement from professional football, Real Madrid C. F. wants to show its recognition, admiration and affection for one of the biggest legends of our club and of world football. The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football joined us at the age of 9. He was formed here and defended our shirt for 25 years, becoming one of our most emblematic captains of all time,” reads Real Madrid’s statement.

“Iker Casillas earned the love of madridismo and is a symbol of the values that Real Madrid represents. Today one of the most important footballers in our 118 years of history calls it a day as a professional player, a player we love and admire, a goalkeeper who has made the Real Madrid legacy bigger with his work and exemplary behaviour both on and off the pitch."

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020