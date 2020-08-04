Manchester United need to overcome gap between them and top two to win titles, admits Phil Neville

Manchester United legend Phil Neville has claimed that while the Red Devils have improved, they still need to overcome the gap between them and the top two to win titles again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished third in the Premier League although they were forced to wait until the final day.

Few expected Manchester United to be amongst the top four sides once the 2019/20 Premier League ended after the Red Devils’ inconsistent first half to the season with them in contention for the top six rather than a place in the Champions League. However, smart additions in the winter transfer window helped transform their fortunes with a lockdown also helping their cause as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side surged into the top four.

It saw them outdo Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a few other sides but with many fans and critics claiming that they can challenge for the title, Phil Neville has rejected that notion. The former Manchester United star admitted that while his former side has improved, they need to overcome the gap that has separated the top two sides and the rest of the pack. He also added that the club needs to improve defensively and offensively to help get them there.

“Well, if you think about it, the points difference over the last two years has been 25-30 points. So, it’s not just going to happen as easily as people think. United finishing third [makes people think] they’re going to challenge Man City and Liverpool. The gap between the top two and the rest has been absolutely massive. What Man United have done is put themselves at the top of that next group who are capable of challenging the top two,” Neville said on The Webby & O’Neill Podcast.

“You think to yourself – how are United going to make up 20 points? That’s a lot, that’s so much, six or seven games. So you think to yourself they need to be better defensively, the goalkeeper they can improve. David de Gea needs to get back to his best. But I think it’s at the top end of the pitch. Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, Greenwood, let’s get them 20 goals each, let’s start beating every team.”