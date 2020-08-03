Reports | Manchester United in advanced talks over £90 million move for Jadon Sancho
Today at 8:48 PM
After months of speculation around his future, reports have indicated that Manchester United are in advanced talks over a £90 million move for Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is reportedly the Red Devils’ top target this summer as they look to reinforce their side before the start of next season.
Despite fans and critics predicting that Manchester United would finish outside the top four, the arrival of both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January helped change their fortunes. The Red Devils were a transformed side after the duo’s arrival with Fernandes playing a key role as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished in the top four. That ensured Champions League football for next season with the club also still in this season’s Europa League.
However, with the Red Devils looking to add reinforcements in the summer window, the rumour mill has been rife rumours with Jadon Sancho reportedly being the club’s top target. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and The Guardian has reported that the two sides are inching closer towards an agreement. Talks are ongoing over an initial fee of £90 million which could rise depending on various add-ons and bonuses which will make Sancho the most expensive English player ever.
The Guardian has further added that the 20-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal with Manchester United although there might be a slight problem. The BBC has further reported that Borussia Dortmund has set a deadline of August 10th with the Bundesliga club looking to complete the deal before their 2020/21 season starts. Lucien Favre and his team are looking to fight Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and want to start their season undisturbed which could cause problems for United’s move.
