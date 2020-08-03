Reports | Manchester United in advanced talks over £90 million move for Jadon Sancho

However, with the Red Devils looking to add reinforcements in the summer window, the rumour mill has been rife rumours with Jadon Sancho reportedly being the club’s top target. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and The Guardian has reported that the two sides are inching closer towards an agreement. Talks are ongoing over an initial fee of £90 million which could rise depending on various add-ons and bonuses which will make Sancho the most expensive English player ever.