Reports | Inter Milan looking to replace Antonio Conte with Massimiliano Allegri
Today at 3:34 PM
Less than a year since appointing him as their manager, Inter Milan are looking to part ways with Antonio Conte and replace the Italian with Massimiliano Allegri. The former Chelsea coach has detailed how unhappy he was with the support from the Nerazzurri board with rumours rife about his future.
While Inter Milan were, at one point of the season, the key side to overtake Juventus and lift their first scudetto title in over ten years, the Nerazzurri collapsed and the Old Lady took advantage. Injuries and various other issues saw the San Siro side fail to put up a fight after the restart with them struggling to cope up. Not only that, they lacked consistency with losses to Bologna and Juventus alongside draws against Fiorentina and AS Roma meant that Inter would finish second.
But while that is their highest finish since the 2010/11 season, reports have indicated that Antonio Conte is unhappy at the way the board has treated him. The Nerazzurri boss’ outburst after their final league game against Atalanta has many concerned and Sky Sports Italia has reported that the club are looking to replace the Italian manager. The report revealed that the board believed they had shown their ambition by appointing Conte but his outbursts have them concerned.
That has seen them, reportedly, create a shortlist with Massimiliano Allegri sitting at the top of their replacements pile. However, Sky Sports Italia further reported that the board want to wait until the end of the Europa League fixtures before they make a decision over Conte’s future. However, Gianlucadimarzio has reported that the club doesn’t want to proceed with firing Conte and expects the former Juventus and Chelsea boss to take a step back and rethink his future.
