Reports | Inter Milan looking to replace Antonio Conte with Massimiliano Allegri

While Inter Milan were, at one point of the season, the key side to overtake Juventus and lift their first scudetto title in over ten years, the Nerazzurri collapsed and the Old Lady took advantage. Injuries and various other issues saw the San Siro side fail to put up a fight after the restart with them struggling to cope up. Not only that, they lacked consistency with losses to Bologna and Juventus alongside draws against Fiorentina and AS Roma meant that Inter would finish second.