FIFA and Gianni Infantino have absolutely nothing to hide, asserts Alasdair Bell
Today at 10:22 PM
FIFA’s deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell has revealed that ‘FIFA and Gianni Infantino have absolutely nothing to hide’ and that there is no factual basis for the criminal procedure. This comes after Swiss prosecutors launched an investigation against FIFA president Gianni Infantino last week.
FIFA have defended president Gianni Infantino after the 50-year-old with the case connected to a meeting that Infantino had with the Swiss attorney general. That saw Michael Lauber, the Swiss attorney general, tender his resignation last week after a court revealed that he covered up the meetings between him and Infantino. Furthermore, special prosecutor Stefan Keller has opened a criminal case against Infantino although both men have denied any wrongdoing.
However, FIFA has defended their president and in an interview, Alasdair Bell, FIFA’s deputy secretary-general, confirmed that Infantino would remain as president. He admitted that neither FIFA nor Infantino have anything to hide as they believe that there is no factual basis for the criminal case. He also added that if somebody has to be suspended, then he has no doubt that Infantino would respect any decision made by the ethics commission.
"I've no doubt that Gianni Infantino would respect any decision by the ethics commission. We don't see any evidence of criminal or unethical behaviour. The ethics committee will have to come to its own conclusion... In every case, it needs to be tested, if there's something serious, there's a case for suspension," Bell said, reported Sky Sports.
"FIFA and Gianni Infantino have absolutely nothing to hide, we want to be transparent. There's no factual basis for this criminal procedure."
