Bayern Munich will not spend on major transfers unless we sell players, asserts Uli Hoeness

Few players have impressed the world this season as much as Kai Havertz has with the German youngster thriving under the Bayern Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz. While he struggled in the first half of the season, the 20-year-old changed things in second half which saw him finish the season with seventeen goals. That plus his five assists helped Bayer Leverkusen finish fifth in the Bundesliga with them through into the latter stages of the Europa League.