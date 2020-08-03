Bayern Munich will not spend on major transfers unless we sell players, asserts Uli Hoeness
Today at 9:39 PM
Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has confirmed that unless the Bavarians make money through player sales, they will not make any major transfers after they spent heavily on Leroy Sane. The German giants lifted another Bundesliga title but have still been touted to make big improvements to their team.
Few players have impressed the world this season as much as Kai Havertz has with the German youngster thriving under the Bayern Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz. While he struggled in the first half of the season, the 20-year-old changed things in second half which saw him finish the season with seventeen goals. That plus his five assists helped Bayer Leverkusen finish fifth in the Bundesliga with them through into the latter stages of the Europa League.
That has seen Bayern Munich and Chelsea heavily linked with a move for Havertz and reports have indicated that both sides are overly keen on the move. But Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has confirmed that no move will take place just yet as he admitted that with the club having spent heavily on Leroy Sane, they won’t be able to make another big-money move unless they counter-finance it via player sales.
"I am sure that after Leroy Sane there will be no major transfers this year. That has nothing to do with the quality of Havertz. We all think he is a very, very good player. But in the Corona period after a transfer of almost 50 million, one of 70, 80 million or more I can't imagine making unless we secure counter-financing through player sales," Hoeness said in an interview with German news outlet FAZ.
