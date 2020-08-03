Adapted well to Premier League but we are open to new challenges, admits Mauricio Pochettino

Yet, with Pochettino still out of a job, the Argentine has been linked to some of the biggest over the last few months and he admitted that he is looking for his next gig with him on the lookout for the right club with the right hierarchy that could help them succeed. The former Spurs boss also confessed that “he is open to new challenges and opening another horizon would be enriching”. He added that while he had success in the Premier League, his next adventure could take him anywhere across Europe’s big five leagues.