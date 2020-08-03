Adapted well to Premier League but we are open to new challenges, admits Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 3:51 PM
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that he would be open to a new challenge anywhere in Europe’s big five leagues including the Premier League. The Argentine and Tottenham parted ways in November but Pochettino has been without a job with Jose Mourinho replacing him at Spurs.
Considered to be one of the best managers available in the world at the moment, the fact that Mauricio Pochettino has been without a job for more than six months has shocked a few. However, the former Tottenham boss has reportedly rejected moves to manage both Benfica and AS Monaco over the last few months with him looking for a club that fits his philosophy. That has seen the likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and a few others reportedly interested but no move has materialized.
Yet, with Pochettino still out of a job, the Argentine has been linked to some of the biggest over the last few months and he admitted that he is looking for his next gig with him on the lookout for the right club with the right hierarchy that could help them succeed. The former Spurs boss also confessed that “he is open to new challenges and opening another horizon would be enriching”. He added that while he had success in the Premier League, his next adventure could take him anywhere across Europe’s big five leagues.
"It is to find a club, president or people who go hand-in-hand with the ideas we have and that we believe can bring you closer to success. When that offer arrives, we will all say yes. The Premier League has taken advantage in the commercial, the marketing [sense]. But La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are also very powerful, and similar. We adapted well to the Premier League, but we are open to new challenges and opening another horizon would be enriching,” Pochettino told El Pais.
