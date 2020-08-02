Reports | PSG preparing to outbid Liverpool in £27 million move for Thiago Alcantara

While Bayern Munich remain confident that they can get the 29-year-old to sign an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of next season, reports have indicated that Thiago is on his way out. Liverpool has been his top suitors with the Reds looking to improve their team ahead of another push for a Premier League title next season. But while no move has materialized as of yet, ESPN has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race and are open to the £27 million fee.