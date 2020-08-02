Reports | PSG preparing to outbid Liverpool in £27 million move for Thiago Alcantara
Today at 2:28 PM
With rumours about Thiago Alcantara’s future intensifying, reports have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to rebuild their squad with the Spaniard their top target. The 29-year-old has been touted for a move away from Bayern Munich this summer with Liverpool said to be his top suitor.
Considered to be one of the best in his position, few players have had as big an impact on Bayern Munich in the modern age as Thiago has. The Spaniard has played a key role since he made the move from Barcelona in the summer of 2013 with him winning seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and a catalogue of other trophies. Yet, with him turning 30 soon, the Spaniard has already told the Bavarian giants that he wants a new challenge this summer.
While Bayern Munich remain confident that they can get the 29-year-old to sign an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of next season, reports have indicated that Thiago is on his way out. Liverpool has been his top suitors with the Reds looking to improve their team ahead of another push for a Premier League title next season. But while no move has materialized as of yet, ESPN has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race and are open to the £27 million fee.
The fee is believed to be what Bayern Munich want for the midfielder and with the Parisians also looking to rebuild their squad, they believe Thiago is the perfect man. ESPN further reported that the Reds have cooled their interest in the midfielder because of Naby Keita’s performances which has left the door wide open for PSG to make the move. The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly open to paying a premium on the Spaniard, if it does mean that they get their man.
