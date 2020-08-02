Manchester United needs to always aim for the Premier League title, claims Nemanja Matic

While Manchester United finished in the top four, Nemanja Matic believes that the club should always be chasing and fighting for the Premier League title every season. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led side managed to a third place finish on the final day but finished 33 points off first place Liverpool.

After the chaotic season that Manchester United endured the last term, few believed that the club had it within them to compete for a top-four spot. However, while they struggled to do the same in the opening half of the season, things changed as reinforcement arrived in the January transfer window. It saw both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo play key roles as the Red Devils somehow managed to nick a third-place finish on the final day of the season.

But with them still in this season’s Europa League, the Red Devils could end their season with a trophy and yet many within the ranks do not believe that it is enough. Nemanja Matic admitted as much as he believes that a team like Manchester United should be challenging for the Premier League title every season. Matic further added that the club has enough within their ranks to right for the top-flight title but may not be able to win it.

"Me, personally, I would like to win the Premier League with Manchester United. I think that our club always needs to fight for the title. We always need to try to do the best for this club, which we are doing at the moment, and I think we cannot allow any club to win the league seven or 10 games before the season finishes. So we have to fight until the end," Matic told the club’s official website.

"Of course, we have a young team, but this cannot be an excuse. I think these young players already have a few seasons behind them playing. So, from the next season, we have to fight for the title. I don't know if we're going to win [it] but I'm sure that we can fight until the end."