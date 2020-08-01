Winning domestic quadruple gives us confidence ahead of Champions League quarter-final, admits Pablo Sarabia
Today at 5:37 PM
PSG star Pablo Sarabia has confessed that the club has grown in confidence after lifting a historic domestic quadruple with the Parisians beating Olympique Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue. The final win ensured that PSG completed another clean sweep with them winning all four trophies available.
While it may have taken them twelve penalties to complete their quadruple, PSG eventually did it as they beat Olympique Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final. The two sides were forced into the shootout after a disappointing goalless 120 minutes with PSG winning 6-5 on penalties. The win means that the Parisians have lifted all four available trophies in French Football, a list that includes Trophee des Champions, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.
With that over, however, PSG’s focus will now be on the Champions League with the Ligue 1 giants facing Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the tournament. However, Pablo Sarabia admitted that the club winning a historic domestic quadruple will help with their confidence and it showed just how good the club can be going forward. The midfielder also added that the two finals that the club have played in already will make sure that they’re physically ready for the quarter-final clash.
"It was an especially difficult game. But it's true that we won four titles this season. It was important to give a good impression and show good rhythm before the Champions League. This win will give us confidence. There's a great confidence in the team. Now we want to make sure we're physically ready for the game against Atalanta,” Sarabia said, reported Goal.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.