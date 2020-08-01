Winning domestic quadruple gives us confidence ahead of Champions League quarter-final, admits Pablo Sarabia

With that over, however, PSG’s focus will now be on the Champions League with the Ligue 1 giants facing Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the tournament. However, Pablo Sarabia admitted that the club winning a historic domestic quadruple will help with their confidence and it showed just how good the club can be going forward. The midfielder also added that the two finals that the club have played in already will make sure that they’re physically ready for the quarter-final clash.