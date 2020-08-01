We have to meet Albert Roca's expectations to succeed, asserts Nikhil Poojary

Hyderabad FC star Nikhil Poojary feels that the players need to keep up to the expectations of their head coach Albert Roca to do well in the new season of the Indian Super League. The Spaniard was appointed as the head coach of the ISL side midway through the last season after a miserable start.

Hyderabad FC had a disastrous debut season in the Indian Super League, having finished at the rock bottom of the points table with just a couple of wins to their name. It was midway through the season that the management appointed Albert Roca as their head coach, but it was too late for them to qualify for the knock-outs.

With the Spaniard set to continue for the upcoming season as well, the fans are hoping for a turnaround, especially with the achievements the manager has enjoyed in the Indian domestic circuit before. It has seen defender Nikhil Poojary admit that the players need to keep up to the expectations of Albert Roja in order to do well in the 2020-21 ISL.

"So I think we have to meet his expectations to do well. For him to have the same impact he had at Bengaluru, we have to meet his expectations. Otherwise, it won't match. I am excited to play for him and learn whatever I can," said Nikhil Poojary, in a live Instagram chat.

Albert Roca was appointed by Bengaluru FC back in 2016, having led the Blues to the final of the AFC Cup that season - the only Indian club to do so. His shrewd tactics helped the team finish at the pole position in the 2017-18 Indian Super League, which added another feather in his cap, even though he parted ways with the club following that season. But, he is back in the Indian football circuit once again after a one and a half year gap and Poojary added that they know what Roca can do for a team.

"We all know what kind of impact Roca had on BFC (Bengaluru FC). The way the team (Bengaluru) played that season (2017-18 ISL runners-up) was surreal. They finished way above (at least eight points) everyone else [in the league phase] and we know where he was. He was (assistant coach) with (Frank) Rijkaard in Barcelona and he has trained some top players like Deco,” added the footballer.