Reports | Owen Coyle set to join Jamshedpur FC as head coach

Chennaiyin FC was loitering in the bottom half of the table midway through the last season in the Indian Super League when Owen Coyle was appointed as the head coach of the side to replace John Gregory. The move had an immediate impact as the club stormed into the final of the ISL, by virtue of some exceptional performances towards the end of the season. But, their main architect, Owen Coyle is set to leave the South-Indian outfits and make a move to Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming season.