Reports | Owen Coyle set to join Jamshedpur FC as head coach

Today at 4:49 PM
Owen Coyle is set to join Jamshedpur FC next season after a spectacular managerial debut with Chennaiyin FC, guiding the team to the final of the Indian Super League last season. The Scottish manager has previously managed English teams like Burnley, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers.
Chennaiyin FC was loitering in the bottom half of the table midway through the last season in the Indian Super League when Owen Coyle was appointed as the head coach of the side to replace John Gregory. The move had an immediate impact as the club stormed into the final of the ISL, by virtue of some exceptional performances towards the end of the season. But, their main architect, Owen Coyle is set to leave the South-Indian outfits and make a move to Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming season.
"Jamshedpur FC are betting big on their coach this season and there’s no better candidate than Coyle at the moment. He’s proved himself in good measure last season with Chennaiyin FC and remains the safest bet. There is no reason to believe he cannot succeed at Jamshedpur," said an official, who has been tracking the development, as reported by The Times of India.
Jamshedpur FC started made its debut in the Indian Super League during the 2017-18 season, but have never qualified for the knock-outs. Finally, they have convinced the former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers manager for a two-year deal with the club. Meanwhile, Aitor Monroy and David Grande are only two foreigners who have existing contracts with the club, while they are yet to announce the rest of the overseas quota for the new season.
