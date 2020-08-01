Premier League investing in methods to help get fans back in stadiums, reveals Richard Masters

Alongside the English top flight, the Bundesliga , the La Liga and the Serie A all restarted in June with them completing the 2019/20 season without fans. While Spain tried to change that and bring fans in to watch the end of the Spanish top flight season, the plan was quickly scrapped as the coronavirus continued to spread. Furthermore, as things stand, fans won’t be allowed to watch the 2020/21 season in stadiums across Europe although reports have indicated that the situation might change.

The Premier League have been reportedly looking into a plan to try and bring fans back into stadiums at reduced capacities which was confirmed by Richard Masters. The Premier League’s chief executive admitted that the league are set to invest in "technology and best practice steps" to reduce risk which could help fans return to stadiums. He also added that no decision will be taken until the league can confirm the safety of the fans and those at the stadium.

“We are very aware that once again there are people who think this is too difficult a task. But we know that fans want to return to grounds at all levels of the game as soon as it is possible, and at full capacities once it is safe. They want going to matches to be part of their routine again, as we learn to live safely with the virus. And we believe that their desire will help to drive us all to greater progress. The importance of fans is not only related to the match-day experience and team performance. Without them, there is also a significant financial impact on clubs at all levels of the game, and their cities, towns and communities,” Masters wrote in the Times.