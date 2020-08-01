Mike Ashley is 100 percent committed to sale of Newcastle United, confirms Lee Charnley
Newcastle United’s managing director Lee Charnley has confessed that Magpies owner Mike Ashley is still 100 percent committed to the sale of the club to the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The Magpies owner put the club up for sale a few months ago and has been looking for a buyer.
After months and months of speculation, news filtered out about Newcastle United’s takeover with the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers pulling out of the deal. The PIF group was set to take an 80 percent stake in the Premier League club which was worth around £300 million with current owner Mike Ashley looking to sell the club. However, the group pulled out and cited issues over the novel coronavirus as their top concern alongside the delays and the prolonged process.
Reports indicated that the Premier League and the FA had their concerns over the deal and it eventually forced everything to come to a complete standstill. Yet despite that, Lee Charnley has admitted that Mike Ashley is “100 per cent committed to this deal (sale)” with Ashley looking to let go of the Magpies. Newcastle's managing director also admitted that while they are looking to sell, the club are also focused on supporting Steve Bruce in the summer transfer market.
"We acknowledge the statement issued on Thursday. Never say never but to be clear Mike Ashley is 100 per cent committed to this deal (sale). However our current focus must now be on supporting Steve Bruce in the transfer market and on the preparations for the new season," Charnley said reported Sky Sports.
