Letter to include East Bengal in the ISL was sent without permission, claims FPAI

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) has clearly stated the letter sent to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by them to include East Bengal in the Indian Super League was done without their permission. East Bengal is likely to continue playing in the I-League next season.

In spite of several attempts by East Bengal, the club has failed to strike a deal with any potential investor and make an entry into the Indian Super League. With the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) also deciding to shut down doors for new teams in the ISL, the aspirations for the ‘red and gold’ brigade to play in the top-tier are all but over.

But, as per reports, the Football Players Association of India (FPAI) had sent a letter to the AIFF, urging them to include East Bengal in the ISL considering the rich history of legacy, but it was later confirmed by the President of the FPAI, Renedy Singh, that the letter was sent without its consent.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform all that it is wrong to come out in support of anyone particular club as we are only to support the players. The clubs should settle their matters internally with the federation and FSDL regarding their participation in the ISL or any other league for that matter. I was shocked to learn that he (Confectioner) had written such a letter without consulting me,” said Renedy Singh, as reported by Scroll.in.

The letter was sent by then FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner, a junior to Renedy Singh in the association. The former International, who was bypassed regarding the recent developments, clearly stated that their only aim is to support the players and not the clubs. Along with him, several other former footballers like Clifford Miranda, Abhishek Yadav, and even Sunil Chhetri are part of the FPAI.