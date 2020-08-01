Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are two good signings for Manchester United, claims Ryan Giggs

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has opined that his former side should be looking at bringing in both Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho if they can this summer. The Red Devils finished the 2019/20 season inside the top four which has reportedly given them a boost for the summer transfer window.

With the 2019/20 Premier League season over, the summer transfer window has swung open and clubs have already started doing business. The likes of Norwich City, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and even Manchester City have already made in-roads into adding reinforcements with the rumour mill working overtime. That has seen quite a few players linked with a move to Manchester United and reports have indicated that a move for Jadon Sancho is inching closer.

However, while it would take a big fee to pry the Englishman away from Borussia Dortmund, the Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa captain has been on the club’s radar for quite some time and Ryan Giggs confessed that a move for the duo would transform his former side. Giggs also added that both Sancho and Grealish are two players that United should get before some other side does.

“Two good players. I think the thing with Grealish is he’s obviously used to the Premier League and doesn’t need to adapt to it so that’s good. For me from the outside, it looks like he’s got the mentality to come to this place and not bother him. Certain players can get overawed. Sancho is quick, direct but also an intelligent player. What I like about him is when he gets into those areas with the final ball, he doesn’t panic,” Giggs said, reported Goal.

"A lot of quick wide players sometimes do but he picks out the right pass. He’s someone who can counterattack if we’re going to play that but also if a team are going to sit back, he can beat players and make things happen. They are two signings that may be available and if we’re able to get them, I would go and get them.”

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League as they sealed their position on the final day with a win over Leicester City. That saw them overachieve as many had them pegged for a place in the top six at the very most but as luck would have it, the club’s foray into the January window changed things. Yet despite Manchester United set to play Champions League football next season, Giggs added that his former side needs more depth which is something both Sancho and Grealish can provide.

“With the lads getting a bit tired, having that strength in depth where you’re able to change it and you’re not really weakening… I think that’s what City have had. [Leroy] Sane doesn’t play and [Riyad] Mahrez comes in or Bernardo Silva doesn’t play and [Phil] Foden comes in. So that sort of thing where it doesn’t weaken them and you’re able to keep them fresh. And also, something I experienced at United, every day in training it’s competitive.

“The quality of training goes up because of the quality of players that are coming in. All of a sudden, the players that have done so well at the end of the season are looking over their shoulders. You sign Sancho and you sign Grealish, everyone’s looking over their shoulders and thinking: ‘Is he going to be taking my place? No he’s not. I want to take it onto that next level’. So you need that strength in depth but also quality and good lads as well,” he added.