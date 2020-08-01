Had offers from Premier League but Juventus is right start for my coaching career, reveals Andrea Pirlo
Serial winner Andrea Pirlo has admitted that he had offers from the Premier League and other Serie A sides but believes that Juventus is the ‘right start’ for his coaching career. The 2006 World Cup winner finished his career in the MLS in 2017 after spells with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.
Serie A and Italy legend Andrea Pirlo is back and this time as a coach with the 41-year-old taking up residence at former side Juventus. The 2006 World Cup winner has been appointed as the Old Lady’s U-23 coach with him joining former Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storari who returns to the club as their sporting director. Pirlo, however, becomes the latest addition to Juventus with the four time Serie A winner earning his coaching badges after retiring in 2017.
That was after a spell in the MLS with New York City FC and that was preceded by spells at Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan. But given the 41-year-old’s experience, there were bound to be more than a few suitors for his signature and Pirlo confirmed as much. The former Italian international admitted that he had “proposals from other Serie A and Premier League teams” but believed that Juventus was the right move. He also added that while he has been influenced by many coaches over his career, he will have to go his own way.
"I have had many coaches, everyone has taught me a lot: [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Marcelo] Lippi, [Antonio] Conte and [Massimiliano] Allegri - but I think everyone has to go their own way," Pirlo told a press conference at his presentation ceremony. My team will have to play well, it will always have to play to win. I hated many things as a footballer, and I don't want to see them as a coach,” Pirlo said reported Goal.
“Guardiola and Zidane? Everyone would like to imitate their paths, but you must deserve it. I also had proposals from other Serie A and Premier League teams, but I felt this was the right path to start my coaching career."
