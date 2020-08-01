Had offers from Premier League but Juventus is right start for my coaching career, reveals Andrea Pirlo

That was after a spell in the MLS with New York City FC and that was preceded by spells at Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan. But given the 41-year-old’s experience, there were bound to be more than a few suitors for his signature and Pirlo confirmed as much. The former Italian international admitted that he had “proposals from other Serie A and Premier League teams” but believed that Juventus was the right move. He also added that while he has been influenced by many coaches over his career, he will have to go his own way.