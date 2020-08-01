Developing sixth sense necessary for strikers to succeed, opines Bhaichung Bhutia

Former Indian skipper Bhaichung Bhutia feels that strikers need to develop sixth to become successful in their trade. The footballer was once the highest goal scorer for the Indian national football team, which was later surpassed by current Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri a few years ago.

Bhaichung Bhutia is not only the first Indian player to feature in 100 International games, but also one of the most prolific goal scorers the country has ever produced. The footballer hung up his boots back in 2015 after playing more than 20 years at the top level, which saw him win numerous domestic and international trophies.

Even though his void in the national setup was filled up by Sunil Chhetri, there’s no one to succeed the former which has concerned the Indian football legend. Sharing his experience gathered over the years, Bhaichung stated that strikers need to develop a sixth sense to become successful.

"It's all about that sixth sense. You need to smell it as to where it would be coming. The best strikers in the world all have that sense. You need to read situations. Unless you don't develop your sixth sense, you won't be a successful striker,” said Bhaichung Bhutia, during a chat with AIFF TV.

"Only once or twice out of maybe 10 situations you will get the chance to score. But you need to keep on doing it. As a striker, you need to have the sense because you only get a fraction of a second to put the ball past the goalkeeper in the net. That is where strikers need to develop technically and mentally," added the ex-footballer.

India’s top scorer Sunil Chhetri played few years alongside Bhaichung Bhutia for the Blue Tigers, including the Nehru Cup triumphs back in 2007 and 2009. The senior recalled how he used to advise the current skipper regarding the way a striker should time his run before going for the kill.

“I used to keep telling Sunil (Chhetri) that you need to anticipate and make runs from where you can score. If you go wide, you have to dribble and get past the defender, and by the time you turn and get past him, others will also rush in to block you," concluded the Padma Shree winner.