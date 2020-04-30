UEFA gives May 25 deadline for league re-start plans

The UEFA has given May 25 as a deadline for its member associations to provide a plan for the resumption of their respective leagues. It has been more than one and a half months that all the major European leagues (except Belarus) have been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With many of the European leagues seeking possible ways to re-start their league soon after the lockdown, the UEFA has given May 25 as the possible deadline for its members to provide proper plans on the future course of action. The German Bundesliga has already announced that they are likely to kick-off on May 9, while the English Premier League is also keen resuming soon.

“National Associations and/or Leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format,” stated UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in a letter he wrote to all the 55-member associations of the UEFA.

The Ligue 1 and the Dutch league have already been called off by their respective associations. As per the reports of Reuters, the UEFA wants them to produce a list of teams of the teams to participate in the Champions League and the Europa League.

“In the event that a domestic competition is to be prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons... UEFA would require the National Association to explain by 25 May 2020 the special circumstances justifying such premature termination and to select clubs for the UEFA club competitions 2020/21 on the basis of sporting merit in the 2019/20 domestic competitions,” the statement read.