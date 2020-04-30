Reports | PSG to be crowned champions of Ligue 1

Paris Saint Germain would be crowned as the champions of Ligue 1 despite it being called-off a couple a few days ago due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The defending champions were placed at the top position on the league table with a 12-point lead when the league was terminated due to coronavirus.

After Dutch Eredivisie decided to shut down operations for the season, Ligue 1 followed down the same path and called off the season. As per the latest developments, the LFP ( Ligue de Football Professionnel), the body which governs football in the country has recommended that Paris Saunt Germain would be awarded the title, marking their 8th domestic title win.

As per reports of French daily Le-Equipe, Stade de Rannais and Olympique Marseille will join PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stages, while Stade de Reims, Lillee and Nice book their tickets to the UEFA Europa League. Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated to the second division Ligue 2 while Lorien and Lend gets promoted to the top tier.

In spite of many European leagues looking seeking possible ways to re-start their seasons, France was not convinced to do the same and eventually called it off. Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe addressed that it was not possible to re-start competitive football, before September, even though the UEFA has given a May 25 deadline for all its member associations to provide plans for re-starting their leagues.

“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places nor team or contact sports (before September),” said the French Prime Minister.