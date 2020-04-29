Spanish government keen on completing the football season with precautions

Today at 11:16 AM
The Spanish government has clearly stated that they are confident of finishing the La Liga season, rather than following the footsteps of French Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie, both of which have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Bundesliga is likely to re-start on May 9.
Ligue 1 became the first of the five major European Leagues to officially shut down operations for the ongoing season owing to the pandemic situation. The Spanish government is not convinced to walk down the same road as their Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that professional athletes including footballers can resume training as soon as May 4, as reported by Goal.com.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has been critical of France’s decision to call of Ligue 1, saying that it was not a wise economic or social decision. The Dutch Eredivisie was the first European league to call off the season and that too without even declaring a title winner. On the contrary, the German Bundesliga is set to for a May 9 return, but behind closed doors.
"I do not understand why there would more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas, etc," said Javier Tebas.
The La Liga boss insists that the Spanish League should return to action whenever possible but under strict regulations to ensure the safety of the players. He feels that the re-activation of football will help the country, it being a major economic driver.
"If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football. In other countries, teams are already training, that's the example to follow. In Spain, football is an important economic driver that we need to reactivate like many others. We continue to focus on this reactivation, in a responsible manner and adhering to health recommendations, as soon as possible," added Tebas.
