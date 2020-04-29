Resumption of Serie A increasingly unlikely, claims Vincenzo Spadafora
Today at 7:10 PM
Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora stated that resumption of Seire A is highly 'unlikely' in the present scenario and it might get called off very soon, like Ligue 1 and Eredivisie. Italy was the first nation in Europe to suspend its league owing to the Covid-19 in early March.
The latest Government directives for the football clubs to start training on May 18 rather than May 4 did not do down well with the Italian clubs as they wanted relaxations of pandemic lockdown measures soon, just like a copy of the ‘Spanish Model.’ Italy’s sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora claimed that resumption of training does not necessarily mean that the league would resume, while it was advisable to start thinking of the next season.
“However, I always said that resuming training does not necessarily mean resuming the season. I see resuming Serie A as an increasingly unlikely possibility. The players want to resume training, quite rightly, but if I were the President of a club, I’d think more about how to start the next season in safety,” said Spadafora, as reported by Football Italia.
Dutch Eredivisie and the French Ligue 1 have already called off the season so far owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. On the flip side, the Bundesliga, La Liga and the English Premier League are looking into possible ways of resuming their respective seasons by early July, with the Champions League and the Europa League set for an August return. Bundesliga has already stated that they might re-start their season on May 9 behind closed doors.
