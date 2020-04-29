Odisha FC extends Subham Sarangi's contract till 2023

Speaking on the development, Club President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "Shubham came to this club when he was 17. We loved his talent so he was the first boy we sent to Aspire Academy. He showed maturity in believing in us and waiting on the bench for a chance to shine. This year he showed what a great talent he is. But this is just his first step. I can’t wait for him to grow and develop into the man and player I know he can be. I hope he inspires the kids of Odisha that with hard work and patience you can reach your dreams."