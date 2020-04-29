Former Liverpool star Michael Robinson passes away aged 61

Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson aged 61 breathed his last on Tuesday in Madrid after he was diagnosed with cancer. Robinson won the European Cup with Liverpool in 1983 and spent the last years of his professional at Spanish club Osasuna, before hanging up his boots in 1989.

Michael Robinson’s death was announced by his family on his official Twitter handle. Even though the cause of death was unknown, Robinson revealed that he was being diagnosed with cancer. The striker played most of his club career in England, before spending his last four years in Spain with Osasuna.

“With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness but also countless memories full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone,” read his official Twitter handle.

Apart from featuring in 26 matches of the Republic of Ireland national football team, he played in top-flight clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool. The European Cup treble win with Liverpool in 1984 will remain as one of his most remarkable achievements. Some of the other English clubs he played were Preston North End, Brighton and Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers.

“I used to call him ‘the wall’. He was very good at holding the ball up and causing defenders all sorts of problems – they couldn’t have a moment’s peace against him. Then he turned himself into the Des Lynam of Spanish football. It’s a sad day,” said compatriot and former Liverpool teammate Mark Lawrenson.