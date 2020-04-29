Competitive football not advisable in World World II like situation, claims FIFA

"The world is not ready for competitive football. It is not a matter of money — it is a matter of life and death. If there is one moment where absolute priority should be given to health and medicine, it is this. That is why I ask everybody to be very careful before starting competitions again. I will be happy if we can have nothing before the start of next season. If they could start the 2020-21 in September they could eventually avoid a second attack from the virus,” stated Michel D’Hooghe as reported by foxsports.com.