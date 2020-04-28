We’re looking to get Premier League back up and running again, proclaims Oliver Dowden
Today at 12:29 PM
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed that the UK are looking at getting the Premier League back up and running as soon as possible. To contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, football in England and other countries has been suspended with no end in sight.
Premier League clubs have already re-opened their training grounds with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham the pioneers of that movement. Reports indicate that the three London clubs are allowing their players back in training but at the same time will be respecting social distancing rules and protocols. However, with the Premier League on hold since March 13th and suspended until the end of April, there is cause for concern over how to finish the season.
While reports have indicated that there are proposals on board to try and successfully finish the season, there are also proposals on rendering the season null and void. Furthermore, much like the Dutch Eredivisie and Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, there is a chance that the Premier League could be ended as it stands. But, in an interview Oliver Dowden, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, went onto admit that the league and various officials are looking into ways of resuming the season.
“I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community. But of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance,” Dowden said reported ESPN.
