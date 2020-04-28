We’re looking to get Premier League back up and running again, proclaims Oliver Dowden

While reports have indicated that there are proposals on board to try and successfully finish the season, there are also proposals on rendering the season null and void. Furthermore, much like the Dutch Eredivisie and Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, there is a chance that the Premier League could be ended as it stands. But, in an interview Oliver Dowden, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, went onto admit that the league and various officials are looking into ways of resuming the season.