Restarting season won’t be tough because we’ll be prepared for it, admits Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has opined that he doesn’t believe restarting the season will be that hard especially since players will be prepared both mentally and physically. Football in Germany, and across Europe, has been on a standstill for more than a month with a reported end in sight.

The last league game in Germany was played on the 8th of March with Matchday 25 the final game-day before the outbreak of coronavirus forced a shutdown. Since then, there has been no action at all with even training forced to a complete shutdown after a lockdown was initiated. But in month since, things have slowly changed and Bundesliga sides have been back in training for almost three weeks.

However, while it is no contact training with small groups, social distancing rules have been maintained with the German top flight hoping to be the first league back. League chiefs are trying to get the league back up and running by May 9th with them still waiting on approval from the German government. Yet while there are concerns about fitness, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has assuaged those fears and admitted that teams should be prepared.

"I don't it'll be tough at all. We know the season might start again, so we're all preparing for it both mentally and physically. For me, my touch might be a little bit off, but I think I'll be fine. Having all these training sessions with the team, we'll be ready to play again," Davies said, reported ESPN.

The Bavarian giants were amongst the first side to return to full training with photos of them on training grounds leaked around early April. But while they have, reportedly, been following safe social distancing laws and other protocols, Davies went onto explain that it hasn’t affected their training so far. The left-back also added that it keeps them in shape and ready for when the league will return.

"We don't really do set pieces, we just are getting back our touches, our energy, our fitness. So [we do] some passing, some shooting, some running. It keeps us in shape and keeps us ready for when they say if we're going to play or not. As of now, we're just trying to keep fit,” Davies added.