Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Olympique Marseille script comfortable victory over OGC Nice
Today at 2:40 AM
In the Monday night kick-off, Olympique Marseille cruised to a 2-0 victory over OGC Nice in the marquee clash to cement their second place spot on the league table, behind only to Paris Saint Germain. Even though Patrick Vieria's Nice put up a brave show after conceding two, they failed to score.
What was supposed to be an easy ride for Olympique Marseille, started out as an even contest with Nice giving the hosts a tough time. Both the teams had more or less equal possession in the first half, but with one key difference. Marseille made full use of the opportunities while Nice could not with the away side struggling to score. The hosts drew first blood in the 23rd minute to stride forward doubling their lead in first half stoppage time.
The hosts went to the dugout with a two-goal cushion while Nice had plenty to worry about. However, Vieira's side changed their gears in the second half of the game and kept Marseille’s defense on their toes, but the goal eluded them throughout. Fortunately, Marseille held on the lead and came on top at the end.
Surprisingly, the statistics will tell you a different story with both the teams enjoying almost equal possession. Both sides had 5 shots on target, the difference being that the hosts capitalized on the opportunities while Nice failed to do so. Marseille accounted for a total of 64 dangerous attacks compared to Nice’s 57 with both the teams spending 11 and 12 seconds respectively on average for every attack.
