France top two football divisions not to resume this season over COVID-19
Today at 8:06 PM
French president Edouard Philippe's has announced that the Ligue 1 and the Ligue 2 seasons will not continue with all sporting events suspended until September. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced seasons across Europe into lockdown with football in Belgium and the Netherlands cancelled.
The Jupiler Pro League, which is Belgium’s top tier, was officially cancelled two weeks ago with Club Brugge announced as the league champions. The Eredivisie did the same but they’ve announced no league champion with both Ajax and AZ Alkmaar tied on points. But with the Amsterdam giants ahead on goal difference, the KNVB announced that Ajax will move ahead of AZ for UEFA positions.
However, the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 has reportedly followed suit with French president Edouard Philippe's announcing that no sporting events will take place until September. Now the biggest issue now for the Professional Football League (LFP) and the French Football Federation (FFF) will be how to deal with the question of promotion, relegation and European qualification concerning all three tiers of French football, as well as any restart of football in August.
It will leave PSG at the top of the table by 12 points but European qualification is in doubt for the rest. Marseille sit in second place with Rennes in the other Champions League qualification spots, ahead of LOSC Lille and Reims in the Europa League places. Philippe further admitted that there is little possibility of the French top flight returning with France still in a state of lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
“The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September. The 2019/20 professional football season cannot return,” Philippe said in a national assembly on Tuesday.
