Argentina FA suspends relegation for two years admits COVID-19 pandemic
Today at 12:52 PM
Argentina have declared their football season over and president of the Argentine Football Associations Claudio Tapia has also confirmed that there will be no relegation for two years. This comes after the league was suspended to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in South America.
Following Belgium and the Netherland’s footsteps, Argentina have declared that their football league season is officially over. This comes after Argentina president Alberto Fernandez extended the nationwide lockdown until May 10 with him looking to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has already reported 3892 cases of the coronavirus with that figure always on the move.
The good thing is that the first division championship is over and was completed in early March which saw River Plate seal their third league title in four years. But with the Copa Superliga still running, the president of the Argentine Football Associations Claudio Tapia has announced that the season has been ended. He also added that the full season standings will determine the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana spots with them looking to restart in the near future.
"We are ending the tournaments. The idea is to restart play but when authorities allow it and with maximum security. The 2019-20 season is over. The full season standings will determine the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana spots," Claudio Tapia said reported ESPN.
“There will be two places still to determine for the international tournaments since we are cancelling the Copa Superliga and the Copa Argentina. We will established in the future the mechanisms to allocate the remaining spots according to the public health guidance," Tapia said.
