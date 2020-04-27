Reports | Quess East Bengal to retain Mario Rivera as head coach

Today at 3:48 PM
Quess East Bengal have decided to keep Spaniard Mario Rivera as their head coach for the next season. The Indian football season has been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and Mohun Bagan, who had an insurmountable 16 point lead before the break, were awarded the I-League trophy.
Quess East Bengal have already terminated the contracts of the players and officials citing ‘Force Majeure’, but they are retaining the services of Spanish coach Mario Rivera for the time being. Mario was the assistant coach of the Kolkata giants until Alejandro Menendez parted ways with the club earlier in the season. If things fall in place, it is believed that East Bengal would feature in the Indian Super League next season.
“As things stand now, Mario will stay as East Bengal coach in the next season. The club has sought advice from both Mario and Carlos in building the team. The duo has subsequently handed a players list to the officials and the club’s recent activities in team recruitment of players should be seen in this light,” stated a reputed source, as reported by The Times of India.
Quess is all set to part ways with the club from June 1, ending a two-year relationship without any fruitful outcomes. Rumours suggest that East Bengal is looking for possible investors and mark its entry into the Indian Super League, following the footsteps of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, the ‘red and gold’ brigade has already recruited players like Balwant Singh and Omid Singh to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.
