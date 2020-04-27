Reports | FIFA to allow five substitutions to reduce number of injuries
Today at 7:03 PM
FIFA will reportedly ask football teams to make five substitutions when football restarts once again to remove the extra burden on players. The German Bundesliga is the first of the major leagues aiming to restart footballing action, but the matches would be played in front of empty stands.
To counter the excessive pressure on players due to the congested schedule following the resumption of football, New York Times has reported that FIFA wants to allow five substitutions for the football teams. The report further added that the temporary arrangement will effectively help prevent more injuries due to “potential player overload”.
All the major football leagues have been in hibernation for the past month, but the associations are looking into options of resuming the leagues anytime soon. As per the proposed new regulations, a team will be allowed to substitute five players in the regulated 90 minutes of play, while an additional sixth will be allowed in extra-time for knockout matches. It was also stated that the teams would be limited to three stoppages for making the changes.
As per the Apex body, the rule could be applicable for all competitions finishing this year and next and all International matches through 2021. Bundesliga is all set to become the first league to resume following the Covid-19 break, but the matches would be played behind closed doors. Other major leagues are also in talks of following their footsteps and completing their respective season by the end of July.
