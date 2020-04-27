Pity football stopped because Manchester United were in great form, admits David De Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came under heavy criticism for their performances before the winter transfer window but things changed with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder proved to be a catalyst for their performances with the Red Devils on an eleven game unbeaten run before the season was suspended. That’s overall competitions with them also progressing to the round of 16 in the Europa League.

It has seen many since then praise the impact that Fernandes has had on the club and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was no different. The Spaniard went onto admit that the club was in great form before the suspension and that Fernandes was the key reason. He also added that it was a pity that everything stopped over the global pandemic because the club was in great touch.

"I think the whole team improved a lot before lockdown. We were in a good moment I think we were in very good, top form, we didn't concede many goals, and of course with Bruno [Fernandes] he brings a lot of quality. He's a clever player, a top midfielder, the team improves with him and it was a pity that everything stopped because we were in a good moment. But hopefully with some players that were injured will be fit when it all starts again, so it will be a good challenge for everyone,” De Gea told Sky Sports.