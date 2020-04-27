Marching on together means nothing without Marcelo Bielsa leading the charge

There has always been something about Leeds United. Whether it's mocking them in the third and now second division, the Peacocks have been an eternal part of the English pyramid. Not as much as AFC Bury or a few other sides but eternal and integral part of the Premier League at the very least.

The Peacocks won the last First Division league title and that meant that they were one of the first sides that had to be included when the First division broke apart and formed a Premier league. Then as if that wasn’t enough, Leeds United then proceeded to be entertainers and rather wonderful ones at that. The 4-3 game against Liverpool in the 2000/01 season, the 4-3 against Derby County in 97, the 1-0 against Liverpool in 95 and countless others. Move into Europe and the list grows because, for all the jokes, Leeds were actually a good side in European competitions.

They beat AC Milan at their best, Deportivo La Coruna, Lazio, Barcelona (in 1975), and countless others over the years and that’s where the problem started to build up. Playing in Europe isn’t easy but getting to the part of the league table where you play in Europe is even harder and that’s what saw the phrase “Doing a Leeds” being born. Financial problems, more financial problems, even more financial problems, relegations and that’s where it got even worse. Because in the 28 years that Marcelo Bielsa has been coaching, training, mentoring, and changing lives across Europe, Leeds United fell to pieces.

The club appointed 26 managers and barring three, including Bielsa, nobody did Leeds any justice. The Hock was there for 70 days, John Carver for 32, Terry Venables for 96, Neil Redfearn for a combined 270 days between 2012 and 2015 with it ending by him called “weak” and a “baby” by then owner Massimo Cellino. Not even Neil Warnock, Simon Grayson, Garry Monk, and Darko Milanic could save the club with them forever condemned to being nothing more than a Championship side. While the doors were forever swinging, outside the atmosphere changed and the world around them fell apart.

Elland Road was sold, the club faced bankruptcy and forced into the League One via points deductions and simple mismanagement. But they defied all odds and somehow walked back into the Championship and have been stuck there for the last decade. Not anymore, or at least that is what it looks like. All it took was a manager - one man to walk in and change everything. He implemented changes across all levels including the U-18s, brought back a dying fanbase and injected them with hope. As if that wasn’t enough, he has given them hope that the Premier League is what they deserve once again.

The Bielsa Box The Bielsa Box © Burley Bansky

But more importantly, he’s turned them into a side who can and are challenging for automatic promotion in the most entertaining way possible. That’s the way Marcelo Biesla works. He entertains, bemuses, and in his own idealistic way, he brings about change to the footballing world. He did it at Marseille, at Athletic Bilbao, with Argentina and Chile and even in that short short short spell with Lazio. Because somehow this perfectionist, obsessive and forever eccentric bucket sitting man turned out to be the perfect appointment for Leeds.

His first season at Elland Road ended in such a dramatic way that Amazon made a documentary on it. Spygate, that quadruple-header against Derby County and then that Aston Villa game. Just imagine, all it would have taken was a win on the final day against Aston Villa to ensure automatic promotion but then Leeds United scored a goal in an unsportsmanlike way. It’s the moment that encapsulated what Marcelo Bielsa is all about, he asked his side to let Villa score. And they did with only Pontus Jansson stopping that from happening and now he’s at Brentford.

It’s in that very moment, well that and the Derby playoffs, that the fans, the critics, and even the Premier League realized that Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United are meant to be together. Never has a club and a manager matched together so perfectly, and the overwhelming feeling is that if you remove the Bielsa from the Leeds, neither will ever do something this great again. There will be other managers, other clubs, and other fans but this is something that Leeds need to keep going. Because Bielsa will find his rhapsody again so it is not for Bielsa’s sake, not for their fans or even their owners.

But for the sake of their very own essence itself, for the spirt of Leeds United, the club need to find a way to keep Bielsa at the club. Because, there is an inkling that without the Argentine, Leeds may never play this well again. But more importantly, they may never have a better chance at promotion and becoming relevant again. Amidst all this chaos of a global pandemic, that is the one thing that Leeds have to figure out. A way to tie the free and the mystical Marcelo Bielsa at the club for a third season.

They’ll have to convince a man who has never spent three years at a club to do the impossible and spend the three years at the club. They’ll have to tell him, that in the hypothetical situation their season is voided, that he’ll have to do it all again with little to no changes to his squad. If the season isn’t voided that’s another question altogether, but that “if” is possibly the biggest of them all. If their work this season does mean something then they've got a promotion on their cards and the Premier League will welcome them with open arms.

Marcelo Bielsa, brought to you by Leeds United pic.twitter.com/GRRiuvqTmt — TheBuildupPlay (@TheBuildupPlay) March 1, 2020

More out of sheer interest about Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds but also to pit themselves against the “so-called” best boss in the world. A manager that has Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino signing praises and the football will be thrilling and very entertaining at their best. At their worst, is where the problem lies with Bielsa’s brand of football and his stubbornness to never change will force Leeds into a few thrashings by the upperclassmen of the top tier. Even then ask any Leeds fan and they’ll tell you, Bielsa is the one.

In the words of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Bielsa is “The godfather who coached Leeds to play again, just like they did for Don.” It took them 28 long years to find the man who could get that to happen again and it’s been 25 years of joy, hell and utter despair in the search for another Don. They nearly died doing it and when they’ve finally got their man, can they really afford to lose him in the blink of an eye?

