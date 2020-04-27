From May 4th professional athletes have permission to start training, proclaims Giuseppe Conte

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed that the Serie A is edging closer to resuming behind closed doors with him giving teams the go-ahead to start training from May 4th. The Italian top flight was the first football league across the world to be shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the virus hit Italy harder than the rest of the world, with the country struggling to cope with how rapidly it is spreading. But while reports indicate that they’ve managed to get that under control, football and any other sporting activity looked like a far away from a restart. But that has clearly changed with reports indicating that despite the national lockdown, teams and players could start training very very soon.

That news was soon confirmed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as he admitted that while social distancing rules must be adhered to, players could start training as early as May 4th. Conte further added that teams could do the same by May 18th with Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora working intensively with the league and scientists to ensure safety.

"From May 4 onwards, professional athletes and those of national interest will be able to train while following social distancing rules behind closed doors. We will try to see if they can continue with the championships that are suspended. We will only reach this conclusion if it can be guaranteed that it is safe. We don’t want our athletes to get sick," Conte signalled, reported the Guardian.

“I’m passionate for football,” Conte added. “Like many Italians, I initially found it strange that the championship could be interrupted or suspended, but I think even the most ardent fan understands there wasn’t an alternative.”