Quess East Bengal terminates contracts of all its players citing 'Force Majeure'

East Bengal have terminated the contracts of all their players owing to ‘Force Majeure’ in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, leaving their players in dire straits. The players are unhappy with the move and are seeking the help of the Football Players Association of India for a solution.

In what was a shock to all the players and officials associated with the club, Quess East Bengal have terminated all their contracts on the grounds of ‘Force Majeure’ due to the current coronavirus outbreak. The players immediately approached the Football Players Association of India (FPAI) for help, with the body referring the matter to the world body of players (FIFPro). Spanish midfielder Jaime Santos Colado, who has two years left on his contract, asserted that the entire team is dissatisfied with the decision and want a solution soon.

"This is true, they have terminated our contracts citing COVID-19 pandemic (Force Majeure). The entire team disagrees with that decision; we hope to reach an agreement soon. We are working on that," said Jaime Santos Colado, as reported by The Week.

Quess Corp Ltd are all set to part ways with East Bengal from June 1, informed the players about the recent development via an email. As per the FPAI, no club can terminate the contracts of the players due to the pandemic. There has to be a mutual agreement between the players and the club before such actions can be put into effect.

"No club can prematurely terminate contracts with players because of the pandemic. There has to be a mutual understanding and the player must agree to it. We are in touch with all the players and will take up this issue on a priority basis with global stakeholders @FIFPro,” stated FPAI’s Twitter handle.