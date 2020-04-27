Believe that the Premier League can finish their season, admits Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota has claimed that he believes the Premier League can finish their season despite the coronavirus causing a complete shutdown across the world. The COVID-19 has caused serious problems with football associations looking at canceling their seasons.

While the UEFA has urged football associations to finish their league seasons, they have awarded permission to special cases who are looking to end/cancel their seasons. That has seen the Jupiler Pro League which is Belgium’s top tier and the Dutch Eredivisie season come to an end but while Belgium has announced a champion, the Dutch haven’t done the same.

Yet while there is hope still that the Premier League and football in England will continue, reports do indicate that the English top tier is looking at solutions to end the season. That might be problematic given certain situations but Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota is not worried about any of that. The Portuguese international went onto admit that he believes the season can be finished despite what has happened elsewhere.

“I believe the Premier League can finish. We don’t need to look to other countries. Each country has its own problems and has to deal with them individually. Although some leagues can end right away, others can start sooner. I know almost every country in the world has the Premier League as one of the leagues to watch so it is major that we can finish the season. Obviously health is first and when everything is ready to go we can finish the season,” Jota told BBC Sport.

While the Premier League is planning for a restart, many believe that players will need to be given at least three weeks of proper training with their sides before playing football again. Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne admitted as much and Jota went onto say the same again as the Portuguese forward also added that players need a pre-season before playing.

“The target is to stay at home as much as possible and try to stay fit because we know the competition can start and we need to be ready. When it starts, it will be like a pre-season for the players because when you don’t play it’s impossible to be as fit as you were. Anything can happen because it will be like a new season,” he added.