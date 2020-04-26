Premier League SRL Round-Up | Manchester United stumble, Liverpool held by Burnley

A jam-packed Saturday in England, meant that Sunday was a nice and simple day with two games on show in the English top flight but both Liverpool and Manchester United were on show. Yet while the Red Devils pulled off a shocker against Southampton, Liverpool did the same against Burnley.

Manchester United 1 - 2 Southampton

Manchester United’s Champions League qualification chances were dented by a 1-2 loss at home against Southampton. To everyone’s surprise, Southampton took control of the game in the opening stages and enjoyed most of the possession. Their efforts paid off in the 38th minute, only to see Manchester United score their first at the stroke of half-time. Even though it was expected that the Red Devils would take the game away from Southampton completely, the visitors took the lead once again in the 53rd minute.

Review the game tracker here

It was a one-team affair following that, with Manchester United hurling attacks one after the other, but without any positive outcome. Southampton maintained the one-goal cushion and grabbed three crucial away points from the fixture. Possession and attack-wise, the match was evenly poised, with the hosts taking 4 shots at the goal while Southampton had 6 to their name.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

The final statistic board read Liverpool 18 shots, Burnley 9. That’s not on target but on goal with the Reds finding the target six times and Burnley doing the same just four times. But as it turns out, if you take more shots on goal, one doesn’t always find the net more often. That proved to be Liverpool’s luck tonight with them starting off rather brilliantly, scoring the opener six minutes into the game.

But Burnley held on for their dear lives and were lethal on the counter-attack, making their chances count whenever they got them. It was far and few for the Clarets especially in the second half with the Reds dominating the game. Yet, a 75th-minute equalizer meant that it was all the fat lady sang.

Review the game tracker here