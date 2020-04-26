Newcastle can sign Gareth Bale if Mauricio Pochettino is in charge, asserts Dimitar Berbatov

Former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov feels that Newcastle United can recruit high profile players like Gareth Bale if they manage to rope in Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is the front-runner to land a job at St. James Park with the club also making attempts to rope in Gareth Bale.

Newcastle United has reportedly tied up with a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. They are close to a £300m buyout from current owner Mike Ashley with the new owners looking to heavily invest within the club. That has seen reports indicate that the Magpies are keen on a move for Mauricio Pochettino as their next coach while Gareth Bale one of their primary targets.

However, while critics and fans alike believe that Newcastle are thinking well beyond their reach, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov doesn't believe the same. The former Fulham, Tottenham and Monaco striker feels that the St James Park side can easily secure the services of a player like Gareth Bale if Pochettino is put in-charge of the side.

"I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club. I'm sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some top names. If the rumours are true, the first thing Pochettino is going to want is a guarantee that they will buy players because he would like to have as many good players as possible at his disposal so that he can achieve the club's goals,” said Dimitar Berbatov to Betfair.

Even after making such claims, Berbatov feels that the biggest question is whether Pochettino would move to Newcastle United, especially when he has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"He has already made his name as one of the best coaches in the world. The question is, does Pochettino actually want to go to Newcastle? When you are connected to names like Real Madrid and Manchester United - and I mean no disrespect to Newcastle - there is a bit of a difference there,” added the former footballer.