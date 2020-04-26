Manchester United are doing well but they’ve got long road ahead of them, admits Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed that he is impressed by what his old side have done this season but believes they have a lot of catching up to do. The Red Devils have put up a decent show this season but injuries and a catalogue of various other issues haven’t helped their cause.

The Red Devils had finally found their footing in the Premier League before the season was suspended with them on an impressive eleven game unbeaten run. That includes all competitions with the club slowly but steadily finding their way back to their best after the arrival of attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international transformed the way Manchester United did things and has been a catalyst for their great form.

That has impressed many over the weeks before the game was suspended and few more than Roy Keane with the former Red Devils midfielder overly excited. However, the seven time Premier League winner also admitted that there is still a lot of work to be done before Manchester United can compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title.

"There is certainly a feel-good factor back at United over the last couple of games. There's also the thought in the back of your mind where you think if Paul Pogba can come back and Marcus Rashford can get fit this season, it would be a big boost for them. But it's still a long way back for United yet, they are a long way behind Manchester City and Liverpool," Keane told The Football Show.

“The signs are obviously a lot better than they were 6-12 months ago, the signings have all settled in well and will only get better with time. If we get around to playing games and they can have a good finish to the season, get one or two very good players again in the summer then that's another big step in terms of their recovery, but there is still a bit to go."