Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Bordeaux and Saint Etienne bag full points in the double-header

In a double-header in the French Ligue 1, Bordeaux got past Toulouse by a convincing 3-0 victory at home and is currently at the 11th position in the league table. In the other game, Saint Etienne bagged full points against Angers SCO in the other game to stay out of the relegation zone.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux 3 - 0 Toulouse FC

Bordeaux scripted a comfortable 3-0 victory over Toulouse, a team which is in grave danger of being relegated this season, having collected just 14 points in 32 matches played so far. Bordeaux did not leave the scoreline unhurt, scoring their first in the 11th minute of the game and doubling the lead nine minutes later. Even though the battle was even for the rest of the first half, Toulouse never managed to get an equalizer.

The visitors shifted gears in the second half and kept Bordeaux’s defence busy throughout, but the efforts went in vain. Bordeaux scored the third in the 69th minute and put the nail in the coffin. It was an impossible task for Toulouse to recover from that and eventually crashed to a defeat. Bordeaux was the better team overall, with 6 shots on target compared to Toulouse’s 3, while the former accounted for 56 dangerous attacks to the visitors’ 42.

To watch the match tracker, click here.

Saint-Etienne 1 - 0 Angers SCO

Saint Ettiene registered a much needed 1-0 victory over Angers, which kept them out of the relegation zone for the moment. Saint Ettiene was a hard nut to crack at home, especially in the first half of the game, which ended on even terms - as per the scoreline and also the overall stats. Even though the hosts spent 20 seconds per attack in the first half, they never came close to break the deadlock.

The scene was similar in the second period of play with Saint Ettiene pressing hard to get the lead and finally got rewarded in the 66th minute. Angers did not stage a spirited fightback and eventually lost by a solitary goal, making their position vulnerable as far as the league table is concerned. The hosts registered 64 dangerous attacks compared to Angers’ 46, while they had 6 shots on target, one more than the opposition.

To watch the match tracker, click here.