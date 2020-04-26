Bundesliga SRL Round-Up | FC Köln and Schalke 04 walk away as winners on goal-fest Sunday
Yesterday at 11:39 PM
With a large portion of their action on Saturday, Germany and the Bundesliga had a calm and quiet Saturday with just two games played. It saw seven goals scored in the first game as FC Köln walked away as narrow winners while Schalke and Bayern Leverkusen took their game to the very end.
FC Köln 4-3 Union Berlin
A fantastic game of football, if you like this kind of stuff, with not one or two but seven goals scored between both sides and FC Köln made the most of their form. The seventh place side walked into the clash with four wins in their five games while Berlin had just the two and yet that still never made a big difference to the game in the end. Because you wouldn’t know it which side was which while watching the game as teams exchanged blow for blow.
Four goals found the net in the first half with both sides going level into the break before Köln took a hold of the game and netted two in four minutes. While Union pulled one back in the 71st minute, they could do nothing else and had to settle, gallantly, for the loss.
Schalke 04 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
This game should have gone Bayer Leverkusen’s way. The away side had more corners, more dangerous attacks, more shots on goal and even spent more time in a dangerous attack. Yet somehow, David Wagner’s men pulled off a great win thanks to not just their defensive efforts but also their offensive. The hosts had 10 shots on goal but managed to put seven on target which eventually paid dividends for them, especially in the first half.
Two goals within eleven minutes of each other meant that Schalke walked into the break with a convincing lead. While Leverkusen halved the deficit minutes into the second half, they struggled to net the equaliser and had to watch Schalke push further up the table.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.