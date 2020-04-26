Aston Villa players to defer 25% of their salaries for four months

The Blues were supposed to be on that list but have reportedly failed to come to an agreement with their players and have revealed that they are not expecting a pay cut. However, the Guardian has reported that the Stamford Bridge side are still in talks over a potential wage cut after rejecting the proposal put forward by captain César Azpilicueta. Reports indicate that talks are still ongoing between the club and their players with both sides hoping for an agreement.

However, the same hasn’t happened at Villa Park with Aston Villa revealing that their first team squad, coaches and senior management are set to take a 25% pay cut. Villa CEO Christian Purslow released a statement that confirmed the same and also added that Aston Villa wants the Premier League to do more for the lower leagues across the football pyramid.

"First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25% of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period. Our players and staff feel great solidarity with the many clubs in the football pyramid who have financial problems and we believe it is right and proper that the Premier League as a whole takes action on its finances collectively to enable it to be able to continue to provide vital funding throughout the game in England. Stay Home, Protect The NHS, Save Lives," Purslow said in a statement.