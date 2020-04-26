Arsenal to start training next week under strict regulations

Arsenal players are set to start training from next week at the London Colney training ground under strict regulations. The Premier League has been stalled for more than a month owing to the coronavirus pandemic, even though there have been talks that the league might resume in June.

The North London club has informed that its players will start light training from next week at the London Colney training ground although they will train within government regulations. As per the guidelines, the players are going to travel alone to the training ground, do their individual workouts, and then leave alone. Reportedly, the English Premier League is set to resume on June 8, behind closed doors will possible end on July 27.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home,” said a club spokesperson, as reported by BBC.

The decision came after the four of their players acted irresponsibly and broke the social distancing rule. David Luiz and Granit Xhaka were spotted playing in a park, while Lacazette was seen parking his car when he was too close to someone. Meanwhile, winger Nicolas Pepe was seen playing football with some friends.

As stated in the guidelines laid by the UK government that you can only exercise on your own or with the people near you. If someone goes outside, he should stay at least two meters away from any member apart from own household. The German Bundesliga will be the first league to re-start on May 9.