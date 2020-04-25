Will not be business as usual in the transfer market this summer, claims Ed Woodward

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward has confessed that big spending in the summer transfer window may not happen especially at Old Trafford. The coronavirus pandemic has affected clubs across the world but the Premier League has been hurt amongst the worst with no pay cut in place.

However, while a few clubs have taken the initiative themselves and implemented their own pay cuts and deferrals, a league wide cut has still not taken place. Reports indicate that it might happen over the next few weeks but by then the financial implications would be immense for not just the smaller sides but also the bigger sides. Things are slowly changing and yet given the financial problems experts have predicted that transfers could be affected.

That has all but been confirmed by Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and he admitted that it will not be business as usual in the summer especially given the way the transfer market has fallen. The Red Devils were looking at another overhaul to their side but Woodward also added that the priority is the success of their team but they need visibility across the whole industry.

“Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer. As ever our priority is the success of team. But we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality,” Woodward said, reported the Guardian.

The Red Devils, however, have somehow managed to survive out this period and reports indicated that it has been mainly down to their financial dominance over the rest of the league. The club has a multi sponsor model including sleeve sponsors, and Woodward admitted that it has helped their cause in a tough time.

“It is also important to acknowledge the part played by our successful business in allowing us to fulfil our social responsibilities. We have always believed that our commercial model gives us greater resilience than most clubs and we are grateful for the enduring support of our commercial partners,” he added.