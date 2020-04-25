Reports | Barcelona to offer Tottenham part-exchange deal for Tanguy Ndombele

The North Londoners’ had struggled to make an impact under Mauricio Pochettino and that has continued under Jose Mourinho with them getting knockedknocked out of the Champions League. That has seen the blame shift to their players with a few exempt from that ruling despite their performances. On that list are the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane , Son Heung-Min and even Tanguy Ndombele despite the Frenchman’s injury issues.

It has seen the former Olympique Lyon man struggle under new boss Mourinho with the Portuguese unhappy that his midfielder is injured so often. However, when played, few can doubt the talent and the difference the midfielder makes to Tottenham which has piqued Barcelona’s interest. Sky Sports has reported that the La Liga giants are looking for a new midfield general and someone who can add physicality to their lineup which they believe is Ndombele.

The Spanish club are unlikely to be able to afford to buy him at the rate that Tottenham would sell him which is why they’re reportedly looking at a part exchange deal. Sky Sports has reported that it would see Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti used as makeshifts and Spurs have been linked with a move for the duo in the past. But, while Tottenham are reportedly looking at Arthur Melo and would like him as part of the deal, reports indicate that Mourinho prefers a more physical defensive midfielder instead.