Not sure about pay cuts but players need to realise how lucky they are, admits Fabio Capello

Former England coach Fabio Capello has confessed that while he’s not sure about pay cuts, he has asked footballers to realise just how lucky they are and give back to their communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious problems across the world with clubs on the verge of bankruptcy.

Premier League clubs have already started putting in place measures to cut costs with wage cuts or deferrals being their way forward. While it isn’t a league wide situation, with the financial situation slowly growing, clubs have taken action and come to an agreement with their players. Arsenal, West Ham, Watford and a few others have taken wage cuts or deferrals to help their clubs.

But former Juventus, England, Real Madrid, AC Milan and AS Roma coach Fabio Capello has admitted that he isn’t sure about pay cuts but players need to give back whatever they can. The Italian also added that this is a terrible time across football and for the world which is why their celebrity status doesn’t matter but what they give back does.

"There has been a big debate in many countries about whether footballers should agree to take pay cuts at this time. I am not sure about pay cuts, as that involves the clubs, but I do believe that top professional footballers, who earn so much money today, should realise how lucky they are and give support to people in their local communities at this terrible time,” Capello said, reported Sky Sports.

"And this isn't just about money; it's about giving time, the benefit of their status and celebrity and being active members of society. It is the local communities which keep football teams alive and pay television subscriptions which have made the sport so profitable and the players so wealthy. What is so frustrating is that we cannot see this enemy. It is there, it is attacking us, but we can only fight back in an indirect way."