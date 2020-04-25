ISL clubs revoke FSDLs suggestion to curb foreign quota

The ISL clubs were not convinced with the idea of having fewer foreigners from the upcoming season, stating that such a late decision cannot be accepted. Majority of the teams have already recruited overseas players for the 2020-21 season which poses a problem if the rules are changed.

Football Sports Development Limited’s (FSDL) proposition to curb the foreign quota for each of the ISL teams did not go down well with the clubs as they thought it was too late to make such changes. During a video conference with the CEOs of all the Indian Super League clubs, the organisers pitched the idea of having four foreigners (including 1 Asian player) in the playing XI while a ceiling of six foreigners (including 1 Asian player) in the squad.

As per the reports the clubs claimed that they already have their ‘strategies’ and recruitments in place and it would be a hassle if such regulations were to take effect. Until now, a total of five foreigners (including 1 Asian player) were allowed in the playing XI while a total of seven overseas players (including 1 Asian player) were permitted in the squad.

It is a good idea. But to tell us at such a late stage is not acceptable. Most clubs have their strategies and foreign signings in place," said one of the club officials, said a club official, as reported by The Times of India.

Indian national football team coach Igor Stimac and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been pushing to reduce the foreign quota so that the Indian players can get more playing time in the league. But FSDLs recent suggestion was made largely to keep the cost in check-in times of financial crisis.