Barcelona's pursuit of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez impossible, admits Javier Tebar

Neymar Jr and Lautaro Martinez have been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona from Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan respectively despite the COVID-19 pandemic. But, La Liga President Javier Tebas admitted that the Catalan giants are not investing time for new acquisitions, rather they are focused on when the season might resume.

"It's not true that Barca are currently in negotiation processes in the signing of these two players. They are most focused on when the season can resume as opposed to new acquisitions. There will be swap deals in the short-term future, but transfers are not high on the priority of European clubs at present,” said Javier Tebas, reported Goal.

Barcelona were keen on re-signing former star Neymar who left for the French capital for a record fee back in 2017. The Brazilian has been subject to criticism during his stay at PSG, which has triggered a possible move. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez is reportedly Barcelona’s long-term replacement for veteran striker Luis Suarez. As things stand, the signings are ‘impossible’ as per Javier Tebas.

"They want to limit the damage caused by the halt in activity, but everything is still on hold. No Neymar nor Lautaro, these names are not high on the priority list at present for Barca. The club at present don't have the capacity to make these signings, at present it's completely impossible,” added the La Liga President.